Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) versus FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) and FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Procore Technologies has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FalconStor Software has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.3% of Procore Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of FalconStor Software shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Procore Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.8% of FalconStor Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Procore Technologies -36.03% -19.75% -13.06% FalconStor Software -11.08% N/A -11.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Procore Technologies and FalconStor Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Procore Technologies and FalconStor Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Procore Technologies $720.20 million 13.85 -$286.93 million ($2.02) -35.14 FalconStor Software $10.05 million 1.06 -$1.80 million ($0.38) -3.95

FalconStor Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Procore Technologies. Procore Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FalconStor Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Procore Technologies and FalconStor Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Procore Technologies 0 1 13 0 2.93 FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Procore Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $75.93, suggesting a potential upside of 6.96%. Given Procore Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Procore Technologies is more favorable than FalconStor Software.

Summary

FalconStor Software beats Procore Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc. provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office. The company also provides workforce management that helps contractors to schedule, track, and forecast labor productivity, enhance time management, communication with workforces, and manage profitability on construction projects; and Financial Management, which provides customers with visibility into the financial health of their individual construction projects and portfolios, as well as facilitates untethered access to financial data, linking the field, and the office in real-time. It serves owners, general contractors, and specialty contractors operating in the commercial, residential, industrial, and infrastructure segments of the construction industry. The company allow users to access its products on computers, smartphones, and tablets through any web browser or from its mobile application available for iOS and Android platforms through its direct sales team. Procore Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carpinteria, California.

About FalconStor Software

(Get Free Report)

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments. The company also provides FalconStor StorSigh, a long-term archive and business continuity driven data replication from one centralized management point; FalconStor RecoverTrac Disaster Recovery Technology that streamlines the implementation, testing, and execution of disaster recovery operations; and FalconStor MicroScanTM Technology, which minimizes the amount of data transferred during replication by eliminating inefficiencies at the application and file system layer. It sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.