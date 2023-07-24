PROG (PRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. PROG has set its Q2 guidance at $0.62-$0.70 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $2.50-$2.77 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $655.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.58 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PROG to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG Stock Performance

NYSE PRG opened at $35.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.08. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Loop Capital lowered shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Quilter Plc bought a new position in PROG in the 1st quarter worth about $1,787,400,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 83.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PROG by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in PROG during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About PROG

(Get Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.