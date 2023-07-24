Raja Akram Sells 13,500 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $94.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.52 and its 200 day moving average is $89.26. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 235,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,108,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 158,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,502,000 after buying an additional 10,866 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 38,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 399,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,019,000 after buying an additional 40,461 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 8,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.65.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

