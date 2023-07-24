Raymond James Boosts Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $67.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $56.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.81. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $33.43 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 59,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

