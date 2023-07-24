Raymond James Increases EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target to $49.00

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $43.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Shares of EVTC opened at $41.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $159.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.17 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 29.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $542,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,312.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 6,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $231,866.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,101.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $542,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,312.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,706 shares of company stock worth $1,920,109 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 10.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,251,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,909,000 after acquiring an additional 204,711 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.4% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 27,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 10.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 12.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 7.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

