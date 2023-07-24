Raymond James Lowers Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $20.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 101.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CWK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

NYSE CWK opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.23). Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,717,475 shares in the company, valued at $195,824,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,717,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,824,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,554,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,251,000 after buying an additional 300,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,967,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,542,000 after buying an additional 77,255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,020,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,392,000 after buying an additional 2,360,961 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 158.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,558,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,638,000 after buying an additional 5,245,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 258.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,049,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,302,000 after buying an additional 5,084,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

