Raymond James Raises Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $165.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $161.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.89.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WCN stock opened at $144.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.84. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $148.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $602,107,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 143.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,298,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,861 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,387,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,402 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 38.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,076,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,075,000 after acquiring an additional 857,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,642,000 after acquiring an additional 609,251 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

