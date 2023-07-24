Raymond James Raises Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $185.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WM. Citigroup increased their target price on Waste Management from $186.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.00.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $172.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $175.98.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after buying an additional 454,093,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,729,000 after buying an additional 34,007 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,728,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,111,000 after buying an additional 45,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,972,000 after buying an additional 160,466 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

