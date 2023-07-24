Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) versus CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Head-To-Head Review

Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF – Get Free Report) and CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Redline Communications Group and CalAmp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redline Communications Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CalAmp $294.95 million 0.11 -$32.49 million ($0.67) -1.29

Redline Communications Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CalAmp.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redline Communications Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CalAmp 1 1 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Redline Communications Group and CalAmp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

CalAmp has a consensus price target of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 230.59%. Given CalAmp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CalAmp is more favorable than Redline Communications Group.

Profitability

This table compares Redline Communications Group and CalAmp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redline Communications Group N/A N/A N/A CalAmp -8.09% -50.27% -2.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.9% of CalAmp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of CalAmp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CalAmp beats Redline Communications Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redline Communications Group

Redline Communications Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments. The company offers Ellipse, a series of base stations; Edge and Elte wireless terminals; Enterprise, a wireless customer premise equipment; RAS-Elite, a portable auto-acquire outdoor wireless solution; RAS-Extend, a mechanical auto tracking system; RDL-3000 connect series of remote terminals; PoE, an industrial grade power injector; and FlexCore, an EPC software. It also provides FlexTALK, a push-to-talk solution; and ClearView NMS, a network management software, as well as antennas, cables, mounting kits, POE power injectors, and surge protectors. In addition, the company offers RF planning and site survey, 4G and 5G mobile network design and optimization, deployment and resident engineering, wireless network performance audit, and program and project management services. It serves oil and gas, mining, utilities, transportation, government, military, and telecom service provider markets through regional distributors, channel partners, and systems integrators. The company has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Redline Communications Group Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products. It provides CalAmp Telematics Cloud platform, such as cloud-based application enablement and telematics service platforms that facilitate integration of its own applications, as well as those of third parties, through open application programming interfaces; and software as a service application, as well as provides tracking and monitoring services within fleet management, supply chain integrity, and international vehicle location. The company also offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things marketplace, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. In addition, it offers professional services, including project management, engineering services, and installation services. The company sells its products and services to customers in the automotive, telecommunications, industrial equipment, transportation and logistics, government and municipalities, insurance, original equipment manufacturers, and leasing companies. It markets through direct sales organization, channel partner program, original equipment manufacturers, and independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as its websites and digital platform. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

