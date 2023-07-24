Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Up 6.7 %

NYSE:REED opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

