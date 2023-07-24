Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700 shares of company stock valued at $506,753 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,040.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $868.25.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $734.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $739.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $758.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $563.82 and a 1 year high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

