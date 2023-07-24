RenaissanceRe (RNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect RenaissanceRe to post earnings of $7.88 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.34 by $0.82. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect RenaissanceRe to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RNR opened at $202.78 on Monday. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $124.18 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.50 and its 200-day moving average is $199.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.02 and a beta of 0.43.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RNR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin Odonnell bought 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $192.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,836,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

