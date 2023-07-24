Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. FIG Partners upgraded Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.4 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $142.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

