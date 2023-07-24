Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,613 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 2.6 %

DFS opened at $105.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

