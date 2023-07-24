Reviewing ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) and Izotropic (OTCMKTS:IZOZF)

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) and Izotropic (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.8% of ProPhase Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of ProPhase Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ProPhase Labs and Izotropic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPhase Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 Izotropic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

ProPhase Labs presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.86%. Given ProPhase Labs’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ProPhase Labs is more favorable than Izotropic.

This table compares ProPhase Labs and Izotropic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPhase Labs $122.65 million 0.99 $18.46 million $0.41 17.17 Izotropic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ProPhase Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Izotropic.

Profitability

This table compares ProPhase Labs and Izotropic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPhase Labs 6.91% 10.05% 6.89% Izotropic N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ProPhase Labs beats Izotropic on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It provides a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster. The company also offers contract manufacturing services, such as consumer product development, pre-commercialization, production, warehousing, and distribution; COVID-19 diagnostic information services to a range of customers, including health plans, third party payers, and government organizations; and respiratory pathogen panel molecular testing services, as well as personal genomics products and services. In addition, it is involved in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements; and retail operations. The company was formerly known as The Quigley Corporation. ProPhase Labs, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

About Izotropic

Izotropic Corporation, a MedTech company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes breast CT Imaging system; and 3D CT breast imaging platform for the earlier detection and diagnosis of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

