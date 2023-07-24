Riverstone Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,156 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDB. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $374.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.09.

MongoDB Price Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $409.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of -87.75 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $439.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $362.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.31.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The business had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $146,444.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,114,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 50,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.07, for a total value of $20,353,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,775,860.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $146,444.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,114,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,427 shares of company stock worth $41,784,961. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.