Riverstone Advisors LLC Buys 2,098 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,012 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. DexCom makes up 3.9% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in DexCom by 684.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in DexCom by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.60.

Shares of DXCM opened at $130.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 186.57, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $138.92.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,718,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,718,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $274,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,579 shares of company stock worth $2,121,132. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

