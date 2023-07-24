Riverstone Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Riverstone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,850 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 2.1% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. First National Trust Co grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.8% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.35.

COP stock opened at $112.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $87.54 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.13. The stock has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

