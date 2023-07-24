Riverstone Advisors LLC Has $10.60 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 6.8% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $10,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,685 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.24.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $215.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.02 and a 200 day moving average of $227.19. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

