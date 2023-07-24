Riverstone Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Riverstone Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE OHI opened at $32.73 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 233.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OHI shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.56.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

