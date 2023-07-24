Riverstone Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,271.4% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 118.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $198.07 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $170.83 and a twelve month high of $201.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.95 and its 200 day moving average is $192.75.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

