Riverstone Advisors LLC Purchases 3,092 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the quarter. Match Group makes up 1.7% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Signal LP bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $971,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $9,745,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,813,000 after acquiring an additional 71,378 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Match Group stock opened at $44.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $77.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Match Group from $70.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

