Riverstone Advisors LLC Purchases 4,035 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.9% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $72.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.00 and its 200-day moving average is $72.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

