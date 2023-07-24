Riverstone Advisors LLC Sells 1,166 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Riverstone Advisors LLC decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,631 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for 1.1% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.64.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EOG opened at $124.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.39 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

