Robert W. Baird Raises Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Price Target to $145.00

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

BMI has been the subject of several other reports. Argus lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Badger Meter Price Performance

NYSE BMI opened at $164.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.62. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $87.46 and a 1-year high of $164.60.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.32 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 12.28%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

