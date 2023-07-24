Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

RCKT stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.83 and a quick ratio of 10.83.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 154,739 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

