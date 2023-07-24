Rollins (ROL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rollins to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $44.52 on Monday. Rollins has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.96.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Rollins

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,357. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rollins by 64.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 200,883 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 134,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

Rollins Company Profile



Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

