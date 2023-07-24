Rossmore Private Capital Sells 94 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rossmore Private Capital reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.3% of Rossmore Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $320.47 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $302.05 and its 200 day moving average is $302.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

