RPM International (RPM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RPM International Trading Down 0.0 %

RPM opened at $92.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. RPM International has a 52 week low of $78.52 and a 52 week high of $106.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

RPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RPM International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,244,000 after buying an additional 56,726 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 319,411 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in RPM International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of RPM International by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.