RTX (RTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. RTX has set its FY23 guidance at $4.90-5.05 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. RTX had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect RTX to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $96.39 on Monday. RTX has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $140.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

