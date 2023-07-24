Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Given Average Rating of “N/A” by Brokerages

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the zero research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SVV shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Savers Value Village in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.
Savers Value Village Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SVV opened at $24.56 on Monday. Savers Value Village has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $25.01.
Insider Buying and Selling
Savers Value Village Company Profile
Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.
