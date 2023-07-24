Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Given Average Rating of “N/A” by Brokerages

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the zero research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SVV shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Savers Value Village in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SVV opened at $24.56 on Monday. Savers Value Village has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $25.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Savers Value Village Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

(Get Free Report

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.