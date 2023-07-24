Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives $64.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.19.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 32,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.5% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 24,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 12.5% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 119,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 194,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

