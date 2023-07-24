Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Free Report) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.2% of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft and Atlas Energy Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $4.14 13.95 Atlas Energy Solutions $482.72 million 3.84 $217.01 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Atlas Energy Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft and Atlas Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 2 0 3.00 Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 1 3.11

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus target price of $74.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.98%. Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus target price of $24.44, indicating a potential upside of 31.99%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft.

Dividends

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Atlas Energy Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft pays out 12.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft and Atlas Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Manufacturing & Services, and Oilfield Equipment. The company offers non-magnetic steel grades. It also provides high precision MWD/LWD, such as collars for use as high-tech housings for special logging instruments, sensors, antennas, and generators. In addition, the company offers non-magnetic drill collars; and oil tools, including reamers, hole openers, stabilizers, circulation and crossover subs, jars, shocks, etc., as well as repair and maintenance services. Further, it provides drilling motors for use in directional and horizontal drilling for oil and gas bits, or thru tubing applications; downhole circulation tools, which actuate the flow path of the drilling fluid in the drillstring; and completion tools to serve the multistage completion market. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Ternitz, Austria.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

