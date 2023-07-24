Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 6.5% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $76.29 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $78.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

