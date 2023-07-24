Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $60.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.43.

NYSE STNG opened at $41.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.37. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $36.84 and a 52-week high of $64.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $377.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 51.60% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 6.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 4.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

