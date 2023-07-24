Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SGEN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $194.65 on Friday. Seagen has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $207.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,349,261.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,349,261.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,927.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,008 over the last quarter. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,065,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Seagen by 76.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,580,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,069,000 after purchasing an additional 685,883 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Seagen by 2,325.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 571,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,772,000 after purchasing an additional 548,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,584,000 after acquiring an additional 363,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 413.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 312,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,210,000 after acquiring an additional 251,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

