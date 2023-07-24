Security Financial Services INC. Cuts Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Security Financial Services INC. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,217 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,453,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,768,000 after acquiring an additional 797,760 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,023,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,635,000 after acquiring an additional 762,473 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,343,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 280.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 470,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 347,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FALN opened at $25.33 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.00.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1121 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.