Security Financial Services INC. Has $147,000 Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amcor by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 951.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819,836 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Amcor by 39,180.3% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,193,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,580,000 after buying an additional 5,180,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 74.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

