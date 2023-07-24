Security Financial Services INC. Has $376,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $2,889,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 247,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,099,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $237.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.22. The firm has a market cap of $98.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.