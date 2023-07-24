Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $482,859.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.38. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.11.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

