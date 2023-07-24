ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 1.3% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ServiceNow by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after acquiring an additional 727,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ServiceNow by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,728,956,000 after purchasing an additional 499,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,360,578,000 after purchasing an additional 90,337 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,254,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,255,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total value of $213,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,963. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,101 shares of company stock worth $16,282,198 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.16.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $582.02 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $614.36. The firm has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a PE ratio of 296.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $547.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

