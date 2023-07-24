ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $675.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $547.00 to $675.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $567.55.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $582.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $614.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $547.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.95, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total transaction of $496,744.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,459.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,282,198. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow



ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

