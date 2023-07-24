Sherry S. Bahrambeygui Sells 800 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 800 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $62,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,566,522.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of PSMT opened at $78.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.69. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average of $72.52.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PriceSmart

A number of research firms have commented on PSMT. Scotiabank lifted their target price on PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on PriceSmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PriceSmart by 80.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

