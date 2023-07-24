Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives $23.67 Average PT from Analysts

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

SMEGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Siemens Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Siemens Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Siemens Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Siemens Energy Stock Performance

SMEGF stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. Siemens Energy has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

