Signaturefd LLC Buys 132 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,588,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2,388.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 638,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,367,000 after acquiring an additional 613,092 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,367,000 after acquiring an additional 604,863 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 660.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,684,000 after acquiring an additional 199,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

ESS opened at $245.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.89. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $300.33. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 122.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $271.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

