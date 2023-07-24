Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in News were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at $84,073,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in News by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,894,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,601 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at $42,098,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in News by 885.6% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,248,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 35.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,096 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of News in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $19.65 on Monday. News Co. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

