Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 290.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $70.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average of $115.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.08. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.56 and a 1 year high of $212.25.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.26.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.