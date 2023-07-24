Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,450,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Qualys by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,442,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,955,000 after purchasing an additional 132,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Qualys by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,239,000 after purchasing an additional 53,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Qualys by 3.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,087,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,282 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $857,746.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,919,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,456.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,667,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $857,746.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,919,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,240 shares of company stock worth $4,383,546. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $131.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.20. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.60 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 34.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.