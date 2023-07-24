Signaturefd LLC Has $153,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,389,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after buying an additional 45,662 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 123,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $86.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.08.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

