Silgan (SLGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Silgan has set its Q2 guidance at $0.85-0.95 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $3.95-4.15 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Silgan had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Silgan’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Silgan to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Stock Up 0.5 %

SLGN stock opened at $48.04 on Monday. Silgan has a 52 week low of $40.90 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

SLGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Silgan by 21.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Silgan by 5.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Silgan by 9.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Silgan by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 65.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silgan

(Get Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.